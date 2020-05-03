



Three Maryland lawmakers, along with pastors and multiple businesses across the state, are suing Gov. Larry Hogan over two executive orders implemented statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State delegates Dan Cox, Neil Parrott and Warren Miller are among those suing Gov. Hogan over his stay-at-home order and order to only enter essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents, Del. Cox was set to speak at Saturday’s Reopen Maryland Protest and was allegedly threatened with arrest if he attended the rally in Frederick County.

Cox said in court documents that he was warned by a senior law enforcement official that the “’Governor has his sights on you’” and that if I attend, ride along and speak at the Reopen Rally, I would potentially be arrested because certain individuals had indicated they may stop cars “and arrest you.”

He then said he spoke with the Governor’s senior advisor Andrew Cassilly and Chief Counsel Mike Pedone who confirmed that if Del. Cox attends and speaks at the Reopen Rally he may be arrested.

Cox said he was then told he would be punished in accordance with the March 17 executive order, with an arrest for violating the executive order where a violator could face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Cox addressed the lawsuit in a Facebook post, it reads:

“Today, on behalf of thousands of Marylanders represented by 18 brave Plaintiffs, I regrettably had to file suit to seek to rein in the overreaching of the Governor’s Orders. As a Delegate I have fought hard in my Judiciary Committee for the Governor’s legislative policies, I’ve co-sponsored nearly all his legislation, and I even gave a Floor speech in defense of his budgetary authority which the Left was taking away this Session. However, the line of freedom that the Supreme Court has explained is sacred to our American values and our natural liberty, has been crossed. On behalf of 22,000 Marylanders and millions who agree in this State, it’s past time Mr. Governor to lighten the heavy hand of your Executive Orders and stop picking winners and losers, and Reopen Maryland. Marylanders will not stand for continued house arrest and lock-downs and the destruction of our businesses and way of life.

We are smart enough to protect the elderly, those in nursing homes and those with vulnerable health conditions while also ensuring that the health and freedom of ALL Maryland is protected. This is not a partisan issue, this is our shared American way of life and we will keep it, so help us God.

Thank you to my colleagues who are standing with me, including Delegates unspoken and those who joined me in this suit, Delegate Warren Miller and Delegate Neil Parrott.”

The suit names the governor, Health Secretary Bobby Neall, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col Woodrow “Jerry” Jones and Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips as defendants.

Del. Parrott issued the following statement in a news release about his decision file the lawsuit:

“Threatening a legislator with arrest for exercising his first amendment right to free speech is not only unconstitutional, it is wrong. We live in a Republic, and I want to make sure that no one person in Maryland or in any other state of the nation should be able to have unchecked power. ”

Gov. Hogan issued the State of Emergency on March 5 and has since signed these executive orders.

