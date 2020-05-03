



There are now more than 25,400 coronavirus cases and 1,182 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new data released Sunday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 25,462 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,182 have died from the virus and 99 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 989 coronavirus cases.

More than 107,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,600 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,635 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Over 1,000 people are in acute care and 565 are in intensive care.

The total number of hospitalizations throughout the course of this pandemic is 5,051.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 817 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 525 cases, Montgomery

20706, 478 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 444 cases, Montgomery

20904, 438 cases, Montgomery

20784, 409 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 398 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20782, 381 cases, Prince George’s

20785, 342 cases, Prince George’s

21228, 324 cases, Baltimore

