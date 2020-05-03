CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 25.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,182 Deaths Reported
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A dog that ran from a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash in White Marsh Saturday afternoon has been located by family, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said a pickup truck traveling northbound on Campbell Boulevard near Towson Center Court collided with a Suzuki Grand Vitara stopped in the southbound left turn lane.

The pickup truck crossed back over both northbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s dog, seen fleeing from the pickup truck, could not be located during a search of the area by police.

Police said family members took painstaking efforts to search the area again Sunday and were able to locate the dog.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to positively identify the decedent.

