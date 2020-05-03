BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is looking for Destiny Hailie Madera and Kaylee Danae Wright, two 16-year-old girls from Bel Air who were last seen May 2 at around 1 a.m. at the Arrow Center.
Investigators said they are concerned for their wellbeing after a fire happened on the Arrow Center premise, and the girls are still missing.
Destiny is 5’2″ and weighs around 160 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an army fatigue t-shirt, green shots, multi-colored sneakers.
Kaylee is 5’2” and weighs around 170 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve bright orange shirt with black writing, blue denim shorts, multi-color Vans shoes, and a fanny pack.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.
Investigators are actively working to get photos of the girls.