BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After picture-perfect weather Saturday, the end to our weekend is shaping up to look a bit different.
Scattered showers are a possibility during the first half of the day. There could even be some severe storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.
Happy Sunday! After a sensational Saturday, Sunday is dishing up a very different picture! Scattered showers are a possibility during the first half of the day with storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/A5M3pw0R7M
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 3, 2020
WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara said that we could see gusty winds and heavy downpours with these potential storms.
We could see some gusty winds and heavy downpours with the storms that move through this afternoon and evening. So far, it looks like the strongest of the storms stay south of the city. #MDWX #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/RlDSXVvxjE
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 3, 2020
The strongest storms, however, will likely be south of Baltimore.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.