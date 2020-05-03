CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 25.4K COVID-19 Cases, 1,182 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After picture-perfect weather Saturday, the end to our weekend is shaping up to look a bit different.

Scattered showers are a possibility during the first half of the day. There could even be some severe storms this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara said that we could see gusty winds and heavy downpours with these potential storms.

The strongest storms, however, will likely be south of Baltimore.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

