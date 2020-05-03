Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It’s not always fun to be ding dong ditched, but when you open your door and find a bottle of wine left behind, it suddenly becomes an Internet sensation.
It started as a way to help neighbors during quarantine in Harford County.
The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” Facebook group shared a bunch of videos of people dressing up as fairies and leaving wine on doorsteps.
People are sharing their locations on the page.
The idea then expanded into gift baskets, all in an effort to spread some cheer during a difficult time and pay it forward.
If you find a care package on your step, you are expected to craft one together for another neighbor.