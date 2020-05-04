ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 16 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend.
According to MSP, between May 1 and May 4, troopers responded to at least 16 suspected DUI crashes and made 15 arrests. Eight of the crashes involved multiple vehicles, state police said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, state police have charged at least 88 people with violating the governor’s coronavirus-related orders.
State police say there have been 29 DUI arrests since March 24.