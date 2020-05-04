MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old is now facing assault and firearm charges after allegedly hitting someone with his car and threatening someone else with a shotgun while driving fast around a neighborhood in Millersville over the weekend.

Officers responded to Oakdale Circle in Millersville for an assault at around 1:10 p.m. on May 2. Witnesses reported a man was speeding through the neighborhood in a blue Chevy Silverado.

When a homeowner in the neighborhood tried to get the driver to slow down, the driver pulled out a handgun and racked it, police said.

The car then drove off and the homeowner went back into her home.

Police said the car returned and a second person tried to get the driver to slow down by holding his hand out. The driver then swerved toward the victim and hit him with the car.

Officers found the car later and arrested the driver. The shotgun was found in the car, police said.

Nikolas Matthew Riley, of Severn, is charged with two counts of first and second-degree assault each, and use of a firearm for a felony/violent crime.

The victim was treated at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.