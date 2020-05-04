



Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, companies that provide disinfecting services have been busy working to clean commercial properties and private residents.

Marcellis Mosby started his Baltimore-based commercial and residential disinfecting service Disinfect-it in February.

“I had been doing a lot of research into COVID-19, looking into everything else that’s been going on around the world,” Mosby said. “I saw that it was going to come to the states and I wanted to be proactive.”

His service uses a technology known as ULV cold fogging to atomize a disinfecting liquid, allowing it to penetrate deep into surfaces and materials and kill bacteria and viruses like COVID-19.

“Everything that we use is safe for food contact, safe for pets, plants and safe for small children as well,” he said.

That’s good news for restaurants like Ekiben in Hampden, which added the service to their already thorough cleaning regiment as an extra layer of precaution.

“We know how to keep a kitchen clean,” co-owner Ephrem Abebe said, “but going the extra mile, especially at a time like this, just making sure everything is top-notch, that helps.”

Abebe also added that it’s a piece of mind for their customers and employees, who are like family.

“We want them to stay as healthy as possible,” he said.

It’s not just restaurants that use disinfecting services — churches, daycares, gyms and private homes are too.

Mosby said his company will even go into the homes of those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus to help stop the spread.

“There’s so many different ways this virus travels. Being able to come in and stop it before it has the ability to spread to one person and then multiple people is ultimately the goal,” he said.

The cost of these services varies depending on the company. Disinfect-it starts at $200 for the first 1,000 square feet and is $50 for every 500 square feet after that. They’re certified in Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

They also donate their services to a select number of nonprofits, churches and shelters.

