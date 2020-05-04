BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent linebacker Jake Ryan along with three rookie free agents, the team announced Monday.
Ryan has previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The five-year veteran missed 11 games in 2019 for the Jaguars, while recovering from a knee injury. He played two games for the entire season, exclusively on special teams.
In his four NFL seasons, Ryan has 213 tackles in 45 games, including 27 starts. In 2017, he played in 15 games with the Packers, starting 12 times and finishing with 81 tackles.
The three rookie agents are wide receiver Michael Dereus, coming from Georgetown University; center Sean Pollard who comes from Clemson; and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from Mississippi State.