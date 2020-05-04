CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, ICU Cases Slightly Flatten, Over 26K COVID-19 Cases In Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Both teens who were reported missing in Harford County Saturday have been found safe, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday night.

Kaylee Danae Wright and Destiny Hailie Madera, both 16, had last been seen Saturday around 1 a.m. After a two-alarm fire broke out on the same grounds as the Arrow Child and Family Ministry Center Sunday, officials became worried for their welfare.

Both have since been returned to the center.

Photos of the teens were not provided.

