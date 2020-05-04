CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, ICU Cases Slightly Flatten, Over 26K COVID-19 Cases In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Health, Jessup Correctional Institution, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Maryland correctional system, according to numbers released Monday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced 171 officers, 61 inmates and 12 non-uniformed staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 78 officers and 17 inmates who have recovered, along with six members of the non-uniformed staff.

Two people have died of the virus, both inmates.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Jessup Correctional Institution continues to be hit the hardest within the correctional system across the state, with 22 officers, 18 inmates and 14 contract staff contracting the virus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply