Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Maryland correctional system, according to numbers released Monday afternoon.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Maryland correctional system, according to numbers released Monday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced 171 officers, 61 inmates and 12 non-uniformed staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 78 officers and 17 inmates who have recovered, along with six members of the non-uniformed staff.
Two people have died of the virus, both inmates.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The Jessup Correctional Institution continues to be hit the hardest within the correctional system across the state, with 22 officers, 18 inmates and 14 contract staff contracting the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.