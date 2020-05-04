BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of Monday afternoon, city officials report 35 members of the Baltimore Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 25 members of the police department have recovered and cleared to return for work, city officials said Monday.
All 14 members of the Baltimore City Fire Department that have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been cleared for work as well.
Across all city agencies, 32 percent are reporting they are currently teleworking, 30 percent are working, not from home. There are 36 percent on-permission leave and two percent are on general sick-leave not COVID-19 related.
A case within the Baltimore police department caused the Southwest District station to shut down temporarily in early April.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.