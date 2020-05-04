CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, ICU Cases Slightly Flatten, Over 26K COVID-19 Cases In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Spring Grove Hospital Center, Talkers


CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus-death at the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville.

A department spokesperson confirmed the death Monday night but did not provide further information.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

As of Monday, the health department reported 22 patients and 10 staff members at the 375-bed state-owned inpatient psychiatric facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply