CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus-death at the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville.
A department spokesperson confirmed the death Monday night but did not provide further information.
As of Monday, the health department reported 22 patients and 10 staff members at the 375-bed state-owned inpatient psychiatric facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
