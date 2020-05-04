HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing program at a new drive-thru site on Tuesday at the vehicle emissions inspection program station in Hagerstown.
It’s set to be the first state-run, drive-thru testing site in western Maryland.
Gov. Hogan announced an expanded testing strategy last Wednesday focused on “high-priority” outbreaks and clusters, including nursing homes, health care workers, first responders and community-based testing- including more drive-thru sites, and testing sites in Wicomico County and Caroline County to address outbreaks at poultry plants.
“With the tests we recently acquired from South Korea, Maryland continues to implement an expanded testing strategy,” said Governor Hogan. “Drive-thru testing at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations provides an easily accessible option for many citizens, and we now have the resources to continue to expand these sites throughout the state.”
There are a total of eight VEIP testing sites operated by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH). The full list of drive-thru testing sites will include converted VEIP stations in Bel Air (Harford County), Columbia (Howard County), Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County), Hagerstown (Washington County) Owings Mill (Baltimore County), Prince Frederick (Calvert County), Waldorf (Charles County), and White Oak (Montgomery County).
Tests are only being offered on an appointment-only basis to Maryland residents who are symptomatic and at high-risk for complications from COVID-19. They must have a health care provider order and an appointment to take a test at a VEIP site.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.