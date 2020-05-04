CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, ICU Cases Slightly Flatten, Over 26K COVID-19 Cases In Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland, Mayor Rick Meehan has signed an order that will reopen the town’s beaches and boardwalk on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson Mike Ricci confirmed the news on Twitter Monday night, confirming a reporter’s statement that it would be for locals only.

“This is a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits. The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect,” a joint statement between the governor’s office and the town said.

The beach and boardwalk had been set to remain closed through May 15 or when Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

Town officials closed the beaches after large crowds flocked to them during the first weekends of the coronavirus pandemic.

