BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People now may have an easier time walking or exercising around Lake Montebello, and are encouraged to do so- as long as they practice social distancing.
Parts of the area will close to vehicular traffic so Baltimore residents can walk and bicycle safely around the lake.
“This pilot program expands people’s walking and biking options while helping residents get some much-needed fresh air in an appropriate space,” Mayor Young said. “I have tasked the Department of Transportation with finding solutions to allow our residents ways of practicing social distancing in a safe environment.”
Residents visiting the lake must stay in compliance with the rules of staying six feet apart from each other.
The following streets will be impacted by soft closures:
Lake Montebello:
- All roadways circulating Lake Montebello closed, including Whitman Drive and Curran Drive
- Detour using E. 32nd Street and Harford Road
- Closure of Curran Drive to vehicular traffic. Entrances to park are closed at Whitman Drive and Lake Montebello Drive and/or Chesterfield Avenue (options depend on construction contractor)
- There will be no vehicular access to Lake Montebello Drive. Neighborhood outlet at Lake Montebello Terrace.
Local Access Only:
- Residential streets immediately adjacent to Lake Montebello will be utilized for local access only.
“As the weather continues to change, DOT is taking action to help maintain and protect the health of our residents,” Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said. “This new addition to our pilot program creates more options and opportunities for our residents to exercise as the city works to maintain and protect the health of our residents.”