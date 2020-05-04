MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Colts player who went onto to be the winningest head coach in NFL history with the Miami Dolphins, Don Shula, passed away early Monday morning at his home in South Florida. He was 90.
The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd
Shula leaves behind his wife, Mary Anne, and five children; Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike. Shula’s children were from an earlier marriage to his first wife, Dorothy, who died of breast cancer in 1991.
Born in Grand River, Ohio in 1930, football came naturally to Shula from a young age.
Shula would play 73 games over seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive back, finishing his career with 21 interceptions.
Shula played for the Colts from 1953 to 1956 as a defensive back. He also coached the Colts from 1963 to 1969. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
Despite plenty of success, Shula’s days in Baltimore seemed numbered after a stunning loss in Super Bowl III to Joe Namath and the New York Jets. The Colts were heavy favorites heading into that game. Three years later, Shula would lead the Dolphins to Super Bowl VI.
Shula would remain Miami’s leader for the next 26 years, taking them to five Super Bowl appearances and winning back to back titles in 1972 and 1973.
In that ’72 season, Shula and the Dolphins became the only NFL team to complete a perfect season, finishing the year 17-0. They remain the only team to complete an NFL season and win a Super Bowl without suffering a loss.
Shula retired in 1995 having coached more games than anyone in NFL history. He remains the all-time leader in wins with 347.