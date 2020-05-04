ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After reports that a roughly 2-inch long insect known as the “murder hornet” has made its way to the U.S. for the first time ever into Washington State, the Maryland Department of Agriculture says it received many calls on Monday about the hornet.
“We continue to monitor, though it is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland,” the department tweeted Monday.
We have received many calls today about the Asian giant hornet, referred to in media coverage as the "Murder Hornet." This insect was found in Washington state in late 2019. We continue to monitor, though it is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland.
— Maryland Agriculture (@MdAgDept) May 4, 2020
The Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, has been known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, according to the New York Times.
The hornets are usually between 1.5 to 2 inches long, have large yellow-orange heads with prominent eyes, and a black and yellow striped abdomen.
WSDA says on their website that the hornets do not typically go after humans, but if they do, not even beekeeping suits can protect against the hornets’ stingers, which are longer and more dangerous than a bee’s.
Maryland’s Department of Agriculture told residents if anyone has found a suspicious insect on their property, to send pictures to ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.