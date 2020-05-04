Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two decades after he left, Kweisi Mfume is coming back to Congress.
Mfume will fill the term of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
He will be sworn into office on Tuesday, according to a campaign press release.
As of noon on Monday, Mfume had 106,291 ballots, or 73.1 percent of the vote, in comparison with Republican candidate Kimberly Klacik’s 37,579 ballots, or 25.8 percent of the vote.
The swearing-in will be on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by Speaker Nancy Pelosi at around 10:30 am.
In total, the state sent out more than 482,000 ballots.
Mfume will now run as the incumbent in the state’s June 2 primary election.