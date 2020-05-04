Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a man in April for a September 2019 murder that happened in north Baltimore.
Ronald Brady, 46, was arrested on April 30 in the 600 block of Denison Street. Police said he murdered 44-year-old Desmond Scroggins, in a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Street on September 9, 2019.
Brady is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bail at Central Booking.
Scroggins was shot in the head late that night in September. He was pronounced dead at the scene.