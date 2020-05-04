BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in separate shootings around Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Belair Road for a shooting at around 12:20 p.m., where they found a 52-year-old man had been shot in the face.

The victim was conscious and alert as he was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is currently unknown, police said.

Police said they have learned the suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a black trench coat and a black knit cap.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Shortly after, at around 1:51 p.m., patrol officers were walking in the area of Parkwood and Ruskin Avenues when they heard gunshots.

The officers responded to the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue where they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot to his body and head. He was unconscious when he was taken to an area hospital. The victim is in serious condition, and homicide detectives are investigating this incident.