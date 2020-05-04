Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wondering when the Ravens will be hitting the field at M&T Bank Stadium this fall and when they’ll be on the road? The answers are coming soon.
The NFL plans to release the 2020 schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. as part of a three-hour special on NFL Network and NFL.com.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a league spokesperson said last week he expects the season to begin on time.