PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Ruth’s Chris steakhouse in Pikesville will be giving away free lunch to Baltimore County first responders Monday, May 4th.
In a tweet the restaurant said, “We are very fortunate to be able to give back to first responders of Baltimore County!”
Baltimore County first responders with valid ID or in uniform can pick up a free meal between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1777 Reisterstown Road.
We are very fortunate to be able to give back to first responders of Baltimore County!
If you are a Baltimore County FIRST RESPONDER
we'd love to serve you a Lunch.
MONDAY, MAY 4TH, 2020
11AM-4PM pic.twitter.com/JnickCKcIe
— Ruth's Chris – PIK (@RuthsChris_PIK) May 4, 2020
The restaurant didn’t share what is included in the lunch, but from the picture above, it looks to be burgers and sandwiches.
