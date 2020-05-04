BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mondelēz Global LLC, known as Nabisco in the U.S., announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size.
The product was recalled after packaging indicates that the product is the cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is the peanut butter variety.
RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) with UPC: 0 44000 03826 7 was recalled. The best used by date is: 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 01OCT20, and 02OCT20.
The outer box does say this product “may contain peanuts.”
There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.
Consumers who have this product should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
Read more about the recall on the FDA’s website.