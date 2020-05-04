HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It’s not always fun to be ding dong ditched, but when you open your door and find a bottle of wine left behind, it suddenly becomes an Internet sensation.
The “wine fairy” has made stops in Cecil County, Harford County and Essex to name a few. It started as a way to help neighbors during quarantine around Maryland.
The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” Facebook group shared videos and photos of people dressing up as fairies and leaving wine and sometimes beer on doorsteps.
The idea then expanded into gift baskets, all in an effort to spread some cheer during a difficult time and pay it forward. It became less about the alcohol and more about bringing a little cheer!
If you find a care package on your step, you are expected to craft one together for another neighbor.
We are all having an awesome time, sharing wine,joy and smiles. I love being a wine fairy, so much fun.
I’d love to say a huge Thank You to Lana Courtright Ophardt who started this landslide. You are an amazing kind person. And to all the others who are in this group. I, for one, am so proud of all of you!! Stay safe everyone. We got this!!~~