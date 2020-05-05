



In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Tortilleria Sinaloa

Topping the list is Tortilleria Sinaloa. Located at 1716 Eastern Ave. in Fells Point, the Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated cheap Mexican restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp.

This spot, which made its debut in 2002, offers bites like barbecue tacos, veggie tamales and beef tripe soup.

Yelper Alex L. wrote, “The best tacos I’ve had in Baltimore so far and really good even compared with the ones I’ve had in California. I was a little confused about the price per taco (seemed high to me), but I understood when I received them — they are not only massive, massive tacos but also incredibly, incredibly delicious.”

2. Taco Town

Downtown Baltimore’s Taco Town, located at 413 W. Baltimore St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

This joint serves up options like tacos, burritos, tortas, salads and more. Look for its mahi-mahi tacos or tortilla soup.

Yelper Kristyn M. noted, “Some of my favorite tacos in the city. Fast, fresh and the staff is so friendly. I always get the three taco deal, and I’m never disappointed. The staff is so sweet and kind and makes the food even better.”

3. Ruben’s

Ruben’s, a creperie and Mexican spot in Federal Hill, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1043 S. Charles St. to see for yourself.

This spot, which reopened in fall 2017, provides handheld bites like tacos, crêpes, burritos and more. Look for its chorizo tacos or its veggie-stuffed quesadilla.

Yelper Alayja B. wrote, “I ordered a chicken quesadilla, and I can honestly say it was one of the best quesadillas I’ve had in my entire life. The tortilla wasn’t soggy at all— it was still crunchy when I got home to devour it.”

