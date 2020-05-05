ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’ll be easier and faster to get to the beach this summer as the all-cashless E-ZPass tolling system will launch on May 12 on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority made the announcement Tuesday morning saying the system was installed ahead of schedule, fulfilling Gov. Larry Hogan’s promise to be all cashless on the Bay Bridge by summer 2020.
Drivers won’t have to stop when going through the tolls. Those with E-ZPass will pay as little as $1.40 daily to cross the bridge.
Even though full-time all-electronic tolling will begin May 12 at the Bay Bridge, the MDTA will extend the time drivers without E-ZPass will be charged the cash rate of $4, giving customers more time to sign up and get an E-ZPass® through the mail. Effective 30 days after Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, bridge drivers without E-ZPass® will be charged the Video Toll rate of $6.
The system includes three highway-speed traffic lanes that will tie into the two existing lanes on the eastbound bridge and the one westbound contraflow (two-way) lane.
“As we convert Maryland toll facilities to all-electronic tolling, now is the time for cash customers to sign-up for E-ZPass® Maryland,” said MDTA Executive Director James F. Ports, Jr. “Thanks to previous money-saving initiatives by Governor Hogan, E-ZPass® Maryland customers pay no monthly fee and receive a free transponder.”
MDTA encourages motorists to get an E-ZPass Maryland at ezpassmd.com.