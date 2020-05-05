BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS has officially moved into its new home in south Baltimore.
The shelter said it made the move on Tuesday into its new facility at 2490 Giles Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
“The moving process began early this morning; our boxes and equipment were picked up from the old shelter and brought to the new one. In the late afternoon, we patiently moved the few animals still residing in the shelter to our new home,” the shelter said in a news release, adding the move was done with as few staff members as possible due to the coronavirus.
The 37,000 square-foot facility, made possible through a public-private partnership, will also house Baltimore City Animal Services, the Baltimore Development Corporation said.
The new building also has larger surgery and veterinary exam spaces and space for farm animals, small mammals and reptiles.