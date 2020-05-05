CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals charged a Charles County man Monday after he allegedly set fire to a family-owned home.
The home was co-owned by the man, Paul Sherwood Swann, 55, and his brother Wardell Swann.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6840 Swann Gate Place at around 4 p.m. on April 24 for an emergency evaluation of a subject. While they were en route, they were requested to respond to investigate a dwelling fire at a nearby address from earlier that day. During that investigation, Paul Swann became a suspect.
The home was vacant during the fire and considered a total loss. No fire departments were requested during the fire.
On May 4, at around 5:30 p.m., Paul Swann was charged with first-degree arson and arrested by Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police members at his home.
He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center and if found guilty, faces 30 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.