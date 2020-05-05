CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Cases Decline For 4th Straight Day In Maryland
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools seniors will have their graduation ceremonies held online, officials said Tuesday night.

On Twitter, the school system said it will “explore face-to-face celebrations when it is safe to do so in accordance with the Governor’s orders.”

A full schedule is not yet available but will be posted online once it’s finalized.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The last day for seniors has been changed to May 29 instead of May 22.

Grading for the rest of the school year has also been changed. High schoolers will be graded on a pass/fail basis for marking periods 3 and 4, but they can choose to have a letter grade for their final grade, the school system said.

Middle schoolers will be also be graded on a pass/fail basis and their final grades will also be pass/fail.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

