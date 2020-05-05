



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Claude Taylor has spent the past three-plus weeks during the stay-at-home order rating people’s video chatting rooms on Twitter.

Taylor, a Montgomery County resident, created the Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom last month with his Canadian girlfriend.

“We’re all looking inside the private lives of all these people — all these writers and actors and musicians,” Taylor said. “It’s fun and we’re all doing it (judging people’s rooms) anyway, so I figured I’d put it on a Twitter account.”

In less than a month, the account already has more than 135,000 followers and engagement from politicians and celebrities.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted when (Hillary Clinton) actually tweeted,” Taylor said, himself a former Clinton administration staffer in the 90s.

Thank you! I’ll keep striving for that highest, hardest glass ceiling, the elusive 10/10. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 29, 2020

Taylor, who runs a political action committee, admits the account has a partisan lean to the left.

“We really are trying not to be mean-spirited. Unless we are,” Taylor said.

Just because a person is famous does not translate to high ratings. Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, Mark Zuckerberg, and Katy Perry all got low ratings.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind. We were not anticipating this at all,” Taylor said of the engagement with the account.

Taylor rated former WJZ anchor Oprah Winfrey an 8/10, even with a design faux-pas with her books facing the wrong way, according to Taylor.

“Of course, budget was not an issue. It was a decent, well-put-together room. It wasn’t perfect,” Taylor said.

Taylor rated WJZ anchors Denise Koch (8/10), Linh Bui (7/10), and Tim Williams (2/10). (Sorry Tim!)

