BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos are working with state officials on “detailed safety measures” that will keep visitors safe once the casinos are allowed to reopen, the state said Tuesday.
In a news release, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said the closures, which began in mid-March due to the coronavirus, have led to a 15 percent drop in revenue compared to the same time last fiscal year.
The closures also contributed to a decrease of nearly $64 million in contributions to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
While no reopening date has been set, officials said they’re focused on making sure that once the doors are open again, employees and guests alike are safe.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“The casinos are working hard on preparations for reopening” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said in the release. “One advantage is that they already have extensive surveillance and security measures in place, which gives them unique capabilities for monitoring their patrons’ adherence to social distancing and other safety protocols.”
The exact nature of the plans wasn’t made available.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.