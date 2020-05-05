BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Del. Nick Mosby sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday asking him to release additional coronavirus-related data around race and zip codes.
Specifically, Mosby wants the number of positive and negative tests, hospitalizations and deaths by race and zip code.
“Based off the data that has been released, when you compare Baltimore to other hotspots in our nation, Baltimore fits many of the characteristics—densely populated, urban areas with a large amount of health disparities that are already existent,” Del. Mosby said. “We cannot fully examine the disproportionalities already presented to us if we do not have the complete picture of the data. We need this real-time to data to ensure we have the resources to go after the areas of concern and to fully understand the totality of this virus. The data provides us with the information we need to micro-target these areas from an engagement, testing, and from a treatment perspective.”
Mosby also wants Hogan to implement a Racial Health Disparities Task Force to assist with review the racial disparity data and plan for a second wave of the virus.
“Several Governor have already implemented Racial Health Disparities Task Forces to study the disparities that have surfaced as more racial and geographical data has come to light. Mosby hopes a Task Force that will include leading public health and medical professionals, nonprofit organizations, health disparity research specialists, and community leaders will bring key stakeholders together to tackle the current health disparities in our state and going forth,” Mosby said in a press release.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.