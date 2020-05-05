Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will reopen the learning packet and emergency meal site at Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy, after closing for two days for disinfecting.
The site was closed from May 4 to May 5 after City Schools learned an employee working there tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee may have had contact with others, according to school officials.
The district followed its procedure on cleaning and disinfecting school buildings and staffing changes have been made to the site, they said Tuesday.