Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to spice up your next Zoom meeting, you’re in luck.
McCormick has released some new Zoom backgrounds, including one featuring Old Bay.
You can choose from one featuring the iconic yellow tin or another with crabs on a picnic table overlooking the Bay Bridge at sunset.
The other backgrounds feature Frank’s Red Hot hot sauce.
To download the Old Bay backgrounds, click here. To download the Frank’s Red Hot backgrounds, click here.
