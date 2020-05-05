Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For nearly two months, many people in Maryland and beyond have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While that means people don’t have to deal with rush-hour traffic, it can also lead to some mishaps and high jinks, especially when video conferencing is involved.
WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano shares some of his favorite “outtakes” that have come up during interviews with athletes and coaches, ranging from her four-year-old son making an appearance to Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson getting a knock on his door.
