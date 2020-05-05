CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Cases Decline For 4th Straight Day In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Orioles, Ravens, Talkers, Trey Mancini, video chat, Zoom


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For nearly two months, many people in Maryland and beyond have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While that means people don’t have to deal with rush-hour traffic, it can also lead to some mishaps and high jinks, especially when video conferencing is involved.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano shares some of his favorite “outtakes” that have come up during interviews with athletes and coaches, ranging from her four-year-old son making an appearance to Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson getting a knock on his door.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply