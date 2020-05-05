Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in custody being processed for DUI charges after her car allegedly hit a Baltimore Schools police officer’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
A call came in at around 3:30 p.m. for a hit-and-run involving a school police vehicle.
An officer put a description out on the car and it was spotted at Belmont Avenue and Bloomingdale Road. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody, police said.
She is being processed as a DUI, they added.
Baltimore Police is handling the hit-and-run portion of the accident, while Baltimore City Schools police is handling the DUI charges.