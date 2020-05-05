Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including the driver of a stolen vehicle, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash in southwest Baltimore Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers saw a stolen vehicle around 5:10 p.m. and tried to stop the driver. Police said the driver fled and officers followed until a police helicopter began following the stolen car.
Police said the driver eventually crashed the stolen 2002 Dodge Stratus into two vehicles in the 600 block of South Monroe Street.
Charges against the driver are pending, police said.