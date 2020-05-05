Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini isn’t letting the coronavirus or cancer stop him from working out.
A video posted to Twitter on Monday showed Mancini working out at home like so many others have been forced to due to COVID-19. Mancini did some squats while using a small dog as his “weight”.
The 28-year-old still expects to miss most if not all of this baseball season.
In March, he had a cancerous tumor removed from his colon. Last month, he began chemotherapy.