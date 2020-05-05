BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland native and the co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian Sr. will give Johns Hopkins University’s virtual commencement speech for the class of 2020 on May 21.
Ohanian made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.
“Been working on my speech for a little while now, adapting it to the circumstances we’re now facing, and though I wish we could celebrate your achievement in person, I’m grateful to join your graduation exercises digitally!” he tweeted.
I'm the 2020 @JohnsHopkins Commencement Speaker!
🎓 Been working on my speech for a little while now, adapting it to the circumstances we're now facing, and though I wish we could celebrate your achievement in person, I'm grateful to join your graduation exercises digitally! pic.twitter.com/sDfg3o1KoD
— Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) May 5, 2020
Ohanian, who’s also married Serena Williams in 2017, lived in Ellicott City for a time and attended Howard High School. He went onto study at the University of Virginia before he co-founded Reddit in 2005. It was later sold to Conde Nast. He now lives in Florida with his wife and daughter.
“At a moment when the world is reimagining how we connect with co-workers, family, and friends, we are thrilled to have Reddit founder and internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian as our 2020 commencement speaker. A tech innovator with a profound sense of humanity, Alexis has used his intellect and imagination to bring communities closer together and advocate for openness and opportunity for the many, not just the few,” said Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels.
“We are delighted to welcome to the Hopkins family someone who shares our belief that ideas can transform the world and great ideas are worth standing up for.”