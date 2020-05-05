ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are charging an Odenton man with committing 23 commercial burglaries in the county since November 2019.
Markus Swinson, 35, was arrested in April and first charged with six commercial burglaries. Police then identified him as a suspect in 17 other burglaries.
He is now being charged with 91 counts of burglary, theft, theft scheme, destruction of property, and rogue and vagabond.
He was released after his initial arrest in April on a $25,000 bond, but was arrested again by another jurisdiction where he’s now being held without bond. The Howard County Police Department said if he is scheduled for release, he will be immediately served with additional charges in Howard County and arrested.
In the 23 Howard County cases, which spanned from the Route 1 corridor to the western end of the county, police say Swinson was targeting businesses to steal construction and landscaping tools, a total of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen.
Swinson became a suspect after a burglary at Lenny’s Towing in Elkridge on March 26, when various tools were stolen and found for sale online linking back to him.
He is charged in the following commercial burglaries:
- Nov. 5, 2019, Dayton: Absolute Landscape & Turf, Bowen’s Bus Service, ASC Heating & Air
- Nov. 16, 2019, Jessup: First Impression Hardscapes, Forest Valley Tree & Turf, U.S. Pools
- Jan. 2, Jessup: BrightView Landscaping
- Jan. 10, Hanover: Environmental Maintenance Services
- Jan. 11, Elkridge: Barrett & Sons, W.F. Wilson & Sons
- Jan. 31, Laurel: LandCare, Romano Concrete Construction
- Feb. 6, Clarksville: construction site
- Feb. 7-10, Dayton: Absolute Landscape & Turf
- Feb. 8, Glenwood: Cattail Creek Country Club
- Feb. 15, Laurel: construction site
- Feb. 18, Jessup: Heil Plumbing
- Feb. 25, Sykesville: New Direction Utilities, Garrett Barrel and Drum, Jeffrey K Rogers, Inc., Constant Trucking
- March 26, Elkridge: Lenny’s Towing, construction site