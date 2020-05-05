HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fight that led to the death of 41-year-old Brian Michael Katuthat early Sunday morning.
Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Northeast Avenue in Halethorpe around 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police arrived and found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by medics.
Investigators learned that Katuthat and another man residing at the home got into a fight. Soon after, Katuthat allegedly fired a shotgun round through the man’s bedroom door. He then entered the room and allegedly started assaulting the man which led to another fight. That fight led to Katuthat’s death.
This case will be reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if the resident will face any charges from this incident. Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this event.