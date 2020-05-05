ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Looking for somewhere to donate this Giving Tuesday? Be careful who you give your money to, state officials said.
Maryland’s Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh are warning Maryland residents to watch out for possible scam charities when donating during Giving Tuesday.
“Con artists take advantage of emergencies, like the coronavirus pandemic, to fleece individual donors from their hard-earned cash,” Secretary Wobensmith said.
They recommend residents make sure they know exactly who they are giving to and that it is best to give directly to “well-established, reputable charitable organizations,”
They offered up some red flags to look for including:
- Did the organization refuse to send you written material or financial information?
- Did the solicitor offer to send a person to collect your contribution?
- Did the charity send you an invoice or statement that indicates a payment due for a contribution you never pledged?
- Does the organization’s name and logo closely resemble another charity with a similar purpose?
Charities who solicit money in Maryland must register with the Office of the Secretary of State before they can begin to solicit money, and residents should check the organizations here.