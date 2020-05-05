SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested four suspects in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old Wicomico County man last month.
Dondre Wilson, 33, of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. on April 17. His autopsy indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds and it was ruled a homicide.
On the day of his murder, Salisbury Police Department officers responded to 911 calls about shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue in Salisbury.
Officers found Wilson inside a Hyundai Sonata that had crashed into a parked car before stopping in a wooded area near the road. He died at the scene.
The four suspects are Dimarise Deshields, 22, of Salisbury, Pierre Copes, Jr., 23, of Salisbury, Jaron Purnell, 19, of Delmar and Torrey Brittingham, 21, of Salisbury.
The Maryland State Apprehension Team arrested Brittingham, Purnell and Copes in Maryland on Thursday, April 23, 2020 without incident. On Monday, May 4, 2020, Deshields was arrested at a residence in Laurel, Delaware.
They are all charged with first and second-degree murder, along with several other criminal charges. They are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center, and photos of the suspects are not available right now, police said.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible against all four suspects.