Comments
BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Three people face drug charges after a traffic stop in Brooklyn led to a search and seizure of various drugs.
Officers stopped the suspects in the 6600 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn, and after investigating found a large Ziploc bag with 169.5 grams of suspected heroin, four gel caps of suspected heroin, one small baggie of suspected crack cocaine, six suboxone strips and various paraphernalia.
Chester Thurman Barnes III, Geri Burnice Watts and Holly Renee Loyd, all of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged accordingly.