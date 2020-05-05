COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ)– Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have begun testing experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The research, funded by Pfizer Inc., will study the safety, efficacy, and dosing of an experimental mRNA -based vaccine.
The vaccine research is being conducted in the UMSOM Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, and it is part of a multicenter study in the U.S. and in Germany that will include up to 360 participants in this initial stage.
In Baltimore, the clinical trial includes up to 90 healthy adult participants, between 18 and 85 years of age.
For individuals in the Baltimore-Washington area interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or click here.
