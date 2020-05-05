CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, ICU Cases Slightly Flatten, Over 26K COVID-19 Cases In Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ)– Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have begun testing experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The research, funded by Pfizer Inc., will study the safety, efficacy, and dosing of an experimental mRNA -based vaccine.

The vaccine research is being conducted in the UMSOM Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, and it is part of a multicenter study in the U.S. and in Germany that will include up to 360 participants in this initial stage.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In Baltimore, the clinical trial includes up to 90 healthy adult participants, between 18 and 85 years of age.

For individuals in the Baltimore-Washington area interested in participating in this important vaccine trial: Call 1 (410) 706-6156, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu, or click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

