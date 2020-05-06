Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Flowerton Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.