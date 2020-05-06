ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police charged a suspect Tuesday in two armed commercial robberies in Essex last month and is believed to be responsible for additional robberies in neighboring areas.

Police said they began investigating on April 29 with the robbery of two businesses under similar circumstances just hours apart. Officers were called to Dollar General in the 100 block of Beacon Road, 21220 around 7:30 p.m. after the suspect bought items and then stayed in the store and continued shopping.

Officers said he returned to the checkout with more items but this time stepped behind the counter and showed the cashier a handgun, ordering them to open the safe. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a second armed robbery, this time at Domino’s Pizza in the 600 block of Eastern Boulevard.

In this case, the suspect ordered food, then stepped outside. When he came back in, he again went behind the counter, police say, and showed a handgun to an employee, ordering them to open the cash register and the safe. He fled again with cash, police said.

Working with Anne Arundel County and Baltimore’s police departments, they identified the suspect as 23-year-old Zachary Erin Kuhn.

Kuhn and a woman in the car with him were arrested during an April 30 traffic stop, where police found a loaded handgun on Kuhn.

He faces two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery, three counts of first and second-degree assault each, two counts of theft and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center and was denied bail after a review hearing on Monday. The woman was released without charge.