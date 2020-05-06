



Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski recently announced that the Baltimore County Department of Aging will expand its food distribution efforts by providing boxes of food to the County’s older adults.

The program will be supported by $590,000 in funding provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to specifically target individuals age 60 and older.

“We’re taking another important step to ensure older adults in Baltimore County will not go hungry through this crisis,” Olszewski said. “Promoting food security is a top priority of my administration and we will continue to use all resources available to us to support our residents.”

Under this new program, each box of food will include three meals and a snack for six days.

Boxes will be distributed by appointment only at three senior center locations in three different regions of the County:

WEST – Tuesday, May 12 – 10 a.m. – Noon, Liberty Senior Center – 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, Maryland 21133.

NORTH – Tuesday, May 12 – 10 a.m. – Noon, Parkville Senior Center, 8601 Harford Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234.

EAST – Thursday, May 14 – 10 a.m. – Noon, Ateaze Senior Center, 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, Maryland 21222.

Baltimore County residents over 60 years of age should call 410-887-2040 to schedule their pick-up date, time and location.

Only individuals with appointments will receive a box of food. During the appointment, individuals will be asked to show proof of age through their BCDA Senior Center Membership Card or other identification.

Anyone unable to travel to these locations should contact Maryland Access Point (MAP) at 410-887-2594 to discuss other food options with the MAP staff.

The Department of Aging plans to continue to provide meals through the end of June, or until the senior centers reopen to the public, whichever comes first.

